On Wednesday, 12 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 27-year-old man accused of multiple chain-snatching cases in the city. The police received the first complaint against the accused, Dukka Jayaram, a resident of Ichapuram Mandal in Srikakulam District, on 5 October 2022 and another on 21 March 2023.

As per one of the complainants, Jayaram snatched her black bead and gold chain while walking home near Murali Nagar the day before Dussehra and escaped on a two-wheeler. The victim complained about the chain snatching with the Visakhapatnam Police at the Kancharapalem PS. According to the complaint registered under IPC section 382, the stolen chain weighed four tulas.

In another case recorded in March, the accused robbed a six tulas chain with a similar modus operandi near Murali Nagar. Upon receiving these complaints, the city police formed teams and initiated a hunt for the accused. After conducting a thorough search based on the information provided by the complainants, the officials nabbed Jayaram at Kailasapuram on 12 April.

They seized three chains weighing 72.6 grams, 39.6 grams, and 4 grams, and a Suzuki Access used for carrying out the crimes. The accused admitted to committing another chain snatching and bike robbery under the Gajuwaka PS limits.

