The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections commenced this morning across Visakhapatnam and its surrounding districts. The city authorities have made foolproof arrangements for a smooth flow of the polling process at 112 booths. A total of 321 polling stations have been prepared in Srikakulam (49), Vizianagaram (72), Manyam (24), Alluri Sitharama Raju (15), Visakhapatnam (112), and Anakapalli (49).

Visakhapatnam amounts to 1,05,697 voters, with 58,364 male and 47,320 female voters, said a report released by the officials. As per this report, 22,715 voters turned up for polling during the morning session today. Vizianagaram (19,298), Srikakulam (10,340), Anakapalli (9,844), Manayam (4,384), and Aluuri Sitharama Raju (2,387) followed. Out of the 13 registered transgender voters in Visakhapatnam, none excised their rights during the first session of the MLC elections.

The polling will happen till 4 pm today, and the vote counting is scheduled for Thursday, 16 March 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.