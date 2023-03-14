On Tuesday, 14 March 2023, Visakhapatnam District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna IAS affirmed that the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections wrapped up successfully. The ballot boxes from all six districts (Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli) have been collected and secured in six strong rooms at the Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium.

The polling record in Visakhapatnam for the MLC elections amounted to 65,789 voters (62%), with 36,532 male and 29,255 female voters, as per the report released by officials. The record for other districts is as follows- Vizianagaram (43,980), Srikakulam (37,653), Anakapalli (31,523), Parvathipuram Mananyam (13,619), and Alluri Sitharama Raju (8,362).

The ballot boxes were secured in the presence of the collector Mallikarjuna, Election Observer Siddharth Jain, the MLC candidates, and the DROs of all six districts. On this note, the collector also thanked all employees who worked in ensuring the smooth flow of elections. Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, Tekkali Sub-Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy, Vizianagaram Trainee Collector Srikhar, DRO Srinivasa Murthy, six District Assistant Returning Officers, RDOs, Election Staff, and others participated in this meeting at Swarna Bharati.

Yesterday, the city authorities ensured a foolproof flow of the polling process at 112 booths. The polling was carried out at 321 polling stations in Srikakulam (49), Vizianagaram (72), Manyam (24), Alluri Sitharama Raju (15), Visakhapatnam (112), and Anakapalli (49). The poll counting is scheduled to take place on 16 March 2023 at the Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium.

