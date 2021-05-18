Sawai Bhatt is amongst the top 9 contestants of the Indian idol season 12. Sawai Bhatt is also referred to as the lion of Rajasthan. He is a puppeteer who hails from a small village called Gachhipura in Rajasthan. Sawai and his father conduct puppet shows from village to village to earn a living. With no official training in music, and solely owing to him singing from his heart, Sawai has made it this far in the show and has been in the likings of the Indian Idol loyalists.

Here are the 10 mesmerising performances of Sawai Bhatt on Indian Idol 12:

#1 Kesariya Balma

View count: 13M+

Kesariya Balma is a folk song from Rajasthan. The earliest recordings of this song date back to a song sung by Allah Jilai Bai.

This song was also used in the 1991 film Lekin… and it was sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

#2 Dulhe Ka Sehra

View count: 10M+

Dulhe ka Sehra is a 1990s song from the film Dhadkan. The song was initially sung by Nadeem-Sharvan and Hunterz. It was indeed a mesmerizing experience on the Indian Idol show, when the song took to Sawai Bhatt’s voice.

#3 Lambi Judai

View count: 6M+

Lambi Judai is from a 1993 Hindi language film Hero and was sung by a well-known singer Reshma. This performance of Sawai’s was liked by the Actress Rekha, who was the judge for that episode.

#4 Haal Kya Hai Dilon Ka

View Count: 4M+

Haal Kya Hai Dilon Ka is a song from the late singer Kishore Kumar. The song was initially used in the film Anokhi Ada. In a recent episode in the Indian Idol, contestants paid tribute to the legendary singer by singing 100 songs composed and sung by Kishore Kumar.

#5 Rang Barse

View count: 3M+

Rang Barse Silsila is from the 1978 Bollywood film Kabhi Kabhie. Amitabh Bachchan does not play the lead in the movie but he sang this popular Holi song.

#6 Yaara O Yaara

View count: 2.5M+

Yaara O Yaara is a song from the Bollywood film Jeet. The film features Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and Karishma Kapoor amongst many others. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod. This duet with Danish and Sawai got the whole floor dancing.

#7 Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee

View count: 2M+

Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee is from the 2010 Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The song features Kajol and was sung by versatile singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Manpreet Akhtar. Sawai’s rendition of it amazed the judges as well as the audience.

#8 Neeche Phoolon ki Dukan

View count: 1.5M+

Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan is from the 2000 Bollywood film Joru Ka Gulam. The song was sung by the noted singer Aadesh Shrivatsava. This upbeat performance by Sawai Bhatt got the judges and actor Govinda, who was the guest judge grooving to the song.

#9 Chaap Tilak

View count: 615K+

Chaap Tilak is a song from the 2002 Bollywood album Abida Sings Amir Khusrau. The song was voiced by the singer Abida Parveen. A classic song that Chaap Tilak is, the stage was truly mesmerised with how Sawai Bhatt performed it.

#10 Meri Zindagi

View count: 399K+

Meri Zindagi is originally from the 2015 Bollywood film Bhaag Johnny. The song was initially sung by another Indian Idol alumni Rahul Vaidya. The song truly had an etching empathic touch on the Indian Idol, leaving Sawai Bhatt’s parents in tears.