Last updated 4 hours ago

Bringing relief to the Indian Idol Season 12 fans, it has been revealed that Sawai Bhatt is not going to exit the show, after Himesh Reshammiya had a talk with him. Sawai Bhatt, who hails from Rajasthan, has left quite an impression on the show’s fans, with his folk performances.

As we shared a week ago, a teaser video had been posted by the reality show’s makers. In that video, Sawai Bhatt had expressed his wish to leave the show to look after his ailing mother. The announcement had shocked all the judges; including Himesh Reshammiya.

Now, it has come to light that judge Himesh Reshammiya convinced Sawai Bhatt to stay back. As per a report in TOI, Himesh Reshammiya had a talk with Sawai Bhatt and convinced him to continue in Indian Idol. Apparently, the show organisers have allowed Sawai’s parents to come to Mumbai and stay with him.

In further good news, the organisers have also announced that contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni will be able to rejoin the show next week. Both these singers had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and have since managed to produce a negative Covid-19 report.

Meanwhile, it has been nearly three weeks since the last elimination happened in Indian Idol 12. It is being said that a powerplay round will be organised in the coming episodes where all nine contestants will perform and the audience will have to vote for their favourite performance. The contestant with the highest number of votes will get a direct entry into the finale of Indian Idol 12.