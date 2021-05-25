OTT platforms, under the given Covid-19 pandemic circumstances, have become the peripheral source for the production houses to release their projects. The lockdown has too limited our sources for entertainment. The last week of May has some much-anticipated OTT releases in its bag.

Yo! Vizag has created a day-wise list of all the OTT releases happening in this last week of May.

24 May 2021, Monday

The Flash Season 7

The celebrated character of DC Comic universe The Flash is back with its 7th season. Season seven is now streaming with a total of 12 episodes. The series has already been revoked for season eight. Although Tom Cavnagh (who plays the role of Eobard Thawn) and Carlos Valdes ( Cisco Ramon) will be exiting the show postseason 7.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

27 May 2021, Thursday

Friends Reunion Episode

The highly anticipated reunion of the American sitcom Friends is all set to premier on 27 May, 2021. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kurdow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit the set and discuss the glorious sitcom. The trailer also features a roundtable discussion with James Corden. Could we be more excited for this special?

Where To Watch- Zee5

Ek Mini Katha

Karthik Rapolu’s debut directorial Telugu movie is set for online streaming. The trailer hints at a hilarious yet taboo topic on male sexual organs. It seems to promise a new and fresh story. The movie was considered for a theatrical release in April 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the team decided on an OTT release.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Koi Jaane Na

Koi Jaane Na is a psychological thriller movie starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastoor. The movie also features Amir Khan in a song. Directed by Amin Hajee, the movie will be made available for streaming this week.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Blue Miracle

Blue Miracle is an English language movie directed by Julio Quintana. The trailer promises a feel-good movie. Children of an orphanage come together with their guardians to win a competition, winning it being the only way to provide for the orphanage.

Where To Watch- Netflix

The Last Two Days

The Last Two Days is a Malayalam investigative thriller directed by Santhosh Lakshman. Starring Deepak Parambol, Adithi Ravi and Dharmajan, this movie is going to have a direct OTT release.

Where To Watch- Nee Stream

May 28 2021, Friday

Maharani

After its successful projects like Gullak, Scam 1992, Kathmandu Connection, Undekhi and JL50, SonyLiv has now come up with a political drama. Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role along with Tumbaad fame Sohum Shah. The series is inspired by the Bihar political phase of 1990 when Rabri Devi came into power. This SonyLiv show is one of the most exciting OTT releases from the last week of May and certainly not to be missed.

Where To Watch- Sony Liv

Athiran

Athiran is a Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi starrer Malayalam movie. It is a psychological thriller. The movie was speculated to be inspired by Shutter Island but was later denied by the makers.

Where To Watch- Aha, Disney+Hotstar

Malaysia To Amnesia

Malaysia To Amnesia is a Tamil language dark comedy. The movie which is directed by Radha Mohan is all set for its online streaming.

Where To Watch- Zee5

The Kominsky Method Season 3

The Kominsky Method is an English language dramedy. The series features Michael Douglas in the lead role.

Where To Watch- Netflix

Lillian

Inspired by a true story of an immigrant Lillian Alligan, the movie narrates her journey as she walks across North America to reach Russia. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where To Watch- Book My Show Stream

Force Of Nature

Force Of Nature is a 2020 movie directed by Michael Polish. Set in a hurricane it showcases police officers fighting a criminal gang.

Where To Watch- Book My Show Stream

The Human Voice

The Human Voice is a Spanish/American short film. The short movie was inspired by Jean Cocteau’s play with the same name. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Where To Watch- Book My Show Stream

29 May 2021, Saturday

Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Unlike the previous two seasons, Broken But Beautiful will now narrate the story of new individuals. Starring Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the leads, this anticipated series will be released this weekend. The official trailer of the series has more than 2 million views.

Where To Watch- Alt Balaji, Zee5