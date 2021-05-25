A fire broke out this afternoon at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) complex in Vizag. The fire broke out in the Malkapuram area, at the old terminal of HPCL. As there is no official communication regarding the cause of the explosion, Vizagites and people living in and around the industrial area are struck with panic as the district’s disaster management force is making best efforts to put the fire down.

According to sources, the HPCL company siren sounded three times indicating danger signals in a unit. Immediately, workers from the old terminal were sent out. As soon as the fire fumed out from CDU third unit of the old terminal, thick smoke spread over the sky which panicked the surrounding colony residents.

Firefighters from Vizag with the high technology of the HPCL company are trying to control the fire and the fumes coming out. As precautionary preliminary measures, the firefighters have evacuated the workers out of the old terminal.

So far, no casualties or deaths have been reported. Preliminary investigations suggest that there was a blast in the pipeline of the crude distillation unit (CDU). Attempts are being made to shut down the complex with immediate effects.

A fire incident occurred in one of the crude processing units of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery at 3pm on 25th May 2021. Safety measures & firefighting was activated immediately. The fire has been extingushed. There is no casualty & no risk to Public.

Other Refinery operations are normal — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 25, 2021

This fire accident at HPCL is a cause of concern for Vizag. The last incident was the Vizag Gas Leak that had happened last year in the month of May. This is not the first time that a fire mishap has occurred at the HPCL complex. In the year 2013, a similar incident happened at the new block of HPCL due to electric short-circuiting injuring many and killing 26.