Finally, the wait is over. Friends: The Reunion, the highly anticipated special that will bring back Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey in our lives, is soon going to hit our screens. Even after 10 seasons of entertainment, the fans of this popular 90s sitcom still eagerly await the special reunion’s release. While there were rumours that the Friends Reunion would not release in India, speculations were put to rest with the official announcement by the OTT platform Zee5.

On May 13, Friends on its official Twitter handle announced that The Reunion will stream on the 27 May 2021 on HBO Max. While Friends also holds a significant viewer base in India, loyal followers have been looking forward to an announcement from an at-home OTT platform, since HBO Max isn’t available in India. Bringing the anticipation to rest, the OTT platform ZEE5 Premium announced that it would stream Friends: The Reunion in India on its international digital release date.

This special has been in the offing for years as loyal fans of the show wanted to know Ever since the special was announced, regular viewers of the show around the world had been expecting it to be a new sequel episode from the makers. While twitter threads and social media comments on the same were circulating, an official announcement from HBO Max confirmed that Friends: The Reunion will not be a new, original episode from the series. Instead, it will be more of an interview with talk-show host James Corden as the cast of the show revisits the sets and relives the great memories, along with some celebrity guests for an unscripted chat.

Sneak Peek from Friends: The Reunion

The episode was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Californio. What can be inferred from the snippets that have been doing the rounds, is that stalwarts like David Beckham, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, amongst many others, will feature on the episode. To top it all, James Corden will be the moderator on Friends Reunion. There are also snippets from the behind-the-scenes of the older episodes.

With not more than three days to go for the D-day, gear up to see your favourite cast return to the great old days. Also, a piece of advice- keep a tissue box in hand for this joyous ride might also invoke some tears.