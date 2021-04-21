Karthi-starrer Sulthan hit the screens on 2 April 2021 and is now gearing up for an OTT release. Rashmika’s debut in the Tamil Film Industry has impressed her fans and left everyone waiting for the Sulthan (Telugu) OTT release date.

S R Prabhu is the producer of Sulthan and also, Karthi’s previous two hits Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Kaithi. Speaking at the film’s promotional events, the producer mentioned that they were initially forced to forgo the theatrical release for Sulthan due to the pandemic and almost sold the OTT rights to Hotstar and TV rights to Vijay TV. Despite all the difficulties and the ensuing delays, this power-packed action film had a theatrical release a few weeks back and did well at the box office too. With a quick theatrical stint, the Telugu version of Sulthan is expected to be available to stream on the Telugu OTT platform, Aha, 2 May 2021 onwards.

This film is produced by Dream warrior pictures, written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Sulthan follows a template narrative of a hero turning a saviour and protecting a village from powerful, greedy villains. Sulthan also has ample doses of action and hero elevation scenes to satisfy Karthi fans. The emotional scenes featuring Sulthan, Mansoor and all the 100 henchmen are yet another highlight in the movie.

With the OTT release date of Sulthan (Telugu) to be announced soon, Karthi’s fans are all now waiting for Ponniyin Selvan upcoming Indian Tamil-language historical drama film written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. This 500 Cr. budget film is all set to hit the screens in 2022.