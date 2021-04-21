Vehicles trying to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha (AOB) border will have to now present a negative Covid-19 test result or a vaccination certificate, to gain entry into Odisha. The vaccination certificate will only be valid if the concerned individual has received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

After witnessing a heavy rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in many North Coastal Andhra districts, Odisha has closed its borders to its neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has suspended all its bus services to Odisha due to the curbs imposed. Interstate buses to towns and cities like Jeypore, Koraput, Visakhapatnam are going up to the Andhra Pradesh Border and turning back from there.

Due to these restrictions on entry, travellers from Andhra Pradesh are stuck at AOB, unable to enter it. Not just that, even traders from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram are facing difficulties in moving their products into Odisha. Many people from Andhra Pradesh, who are living near the border, are finding it difficult to procure essential products like groceries, as they used to get these items from cities in Odisha.

So far, these restrictions are only being imposed on AP travellers attempting to enter Odisha. Travellers are advised to carry a negative Covid-19 report or a vaccination certificate with them.