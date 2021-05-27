With less than a month left for the D day, the grand finale of the Indian Idol 12 title winner, Shanmukha Priya, and her renditions all along the Indian Idol journey have turned into a sensation. When Shanmukha Priya said she takes the ongoing trolls with a pinch of salt, the underlying rationale behind that statement is her meritorious past with melodies. While her electrifying performances have witnessed limelight, her lesser-known melodies sprout up here and there and amaze the viewers.

With an attempt to bring forth the rare gem-like melodies of Shanmukha Priya, Yo! Vizag features the 5 soulful melodies that prove her versatility.

#1. Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka

In the Suhana Safar special episode of the Indian Idol, Shanmukha Priya performs a duet with Nihal Tauro. A melodious rendition from the duo, the song takes everyone back to the ’90s. The song Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka is from the 1957 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and was originally sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

#2. Hum Bewafa

The song Hum Bewafa was sung by Shanmukha Priya on the special episode of Valentine’s day. Truly a song for the loved ones, the duo performance got everyone at the Indian Idol show swaying to the unique beats. The song Hum Bewafa is from the 1978 film Shalimar. While the song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar, the song lyrics were written by RD Burman.

The second song performed by the duo is Yeh Sham Mastani which was beautifully interspersed with the previous song Hum Bewafa. The song Yeh Sham Mastani was originally sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

#3. Humne Tumko Dekha

In the Neetu Kapoor Special episode of the Indian Idol, Shanmukha Priya along with Nihal brought the live concert of the ’90s to the Indian Idol show. The song Humne Tumko Dekha was originally sung by Shailendra Singh in the 1984 Live Concert organised by Sangit Kala Kendra. The dramatic representation was well appreciated by the judges and received a standing ovation for its unique presentation.

While the song Humne Tumko Dekha got everyone on the show on their feet, the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu added to the glare the song was providing. The song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu is from the film Karz and was originally sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

#4. Hawa Hawai

What more than an orchestra of instrumentalists consisting of saxophones, trombones and guitars to add to the melodious rendition of Shanmukha Priya’s Hawa Hawai. An electrifying performance indeed, it got the judges and co-participants on their feet. The song Hawa Hawaii is from the 1986 film Mr. India and was originally sung by the legendary singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

#5. Aisa Kyu Maa

In the Maa special episode of the Indian Idol, Shanmukha Priya renders her soulful rendition invoking her mother Ratnamala, who joined her in chorus. A contemporary song amongst Shanmukha Priya’s song picks, the song Aisa Kyun Maa is from the 2017 film Neerja. The song was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Aisa Kyu Maa was a heart-touching performance, bringing tears of love and joy in the eyes of the participants and judges alike.