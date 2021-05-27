In a swift and firm action, Vizag City Police has arrested 7 persons in connection with a robbery case. Stainless Steel parts worth INR 16 lakhs rupees were also recovered from the accused. The police arrest was made within the day of the report itself. The accused allegedly stole the materials between 26 March 2021 and 6 May 2021. The stolen items were originally stationed at the HPCL ATP tank 5, Malkapuram.

On 26 May 2021, Mr. Satuluri Navin Madhav, director of M/S Gopal Technocon Pvt Ltd, lodged a complaint about theft. His company had received a contract from M/S Engineering India Ltd. for constructing tankers at HPCL, Malkapuram. For construction purposes, the company had acquired stainless steel and other materials worth Rs 16 lakh. The materials had all been imported from Maharashtra. The acquired material, after getting verified from CISF, was stationed at HPCL ATP Tank Farm 5.

In a press note released by the Vizag City Police, details of the case were shared. Vadapalli Ramu, aged 24, Asanala Hem Kumar, aged 20, Pindara Satti Babu, aged 22, Pendra Ravi, age 22, Vadapalli Praveen, aged 36, Kundrapu Arjun Rao, aged 39, Kurpudi Rambabu, aged 45 are the accused and were arrested by Vizag Police for the theft.

Out of the seven arrested, six of them were already involved in theft and robbery. Vadapalli Ramu was earlier involved in two robbery cases along with one scrap theft case. The rest five, excluding Kundrapu Arjun Rao, were accused of scrap theft cases around Malkapuram. The accused have been arrested and booked under IPC section 380 by Vizag police.

M. Avatharvam, DCI Harbour Crime Sub Division, D Suribabu, DSI Malkapuram, Ch. Chiranjeeva Rao, DSI Newport Crime Police Station and their team made strenuous efforts. Their efficiency and speedy action course resulted in solving the case in a day.