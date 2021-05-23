Korean web series, or K-dramas as they are popularly called, have become a fad. Be it in little discussions, to the race in knowing the climax, the K-web series is indeed infectious. Not long before movies and thrillers were left aside due to language constraints, now you need only English subtitles, a Netflix subscription to be clasped to these thriller Korean web series for hours at a stretch. Not only do these web series act as a medium of entertainment, but these Korean web series have also opened a broad way of thought and genre.

Beware: You are getting into life beyond time. Take the liberty to keep track of time for the next five minutes, for you will be enslaved into the plot of these thriller web series. Stop not and barge over, for you own control only prior to knowing about these thrillers. Here are the 5 best thriller Korean web series you must binge-watch On Netflix.

#1. Vagabond

Vagabond is a 16-episode web series that initially aired only on SBS TV. With the demand the web series received from all corners of the world, Netflix acquired its post telecast rights and released it on its platform. Owing to the quality and content, the web series was streamed at prime-time slots marking the highest viewership across all public broadcast networks. It’s also the most searched South Korean drama. An underrated stuntman taking care of his orphaned nephew through all trials and tribulations is the plot of the web series.

#2. Kingdom

Kingdom is a political period horror thriller adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods. It’s Netflix’s first original South Korean web series. The plot is set in the post the Unpo Wetland war, where 500 Koreans defeated 30,000 Japanese. The web series consists of two seasons of 6 episodes each. What more can a thriller bring with the web series unravelling with the death of a king, due to smallpox?

#3. The World of the Married

The World of the Married is a Korean romance drama thriller based on BBC One’s Doctor Foster. The plot depicts the aftermath of the betrayal of a married couple, leading to revenge, grief, forgiveness and finally healing. The web series is a 16-episode series that has been critically acclaimed post its release. While the content of one of the episodes in the series was the highest-ranked ever, The World of the Married won the Best Director Award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

#4. Strong Girl Bong-soon

If you are looking for a mix of thriller, action, romance and comedy genre, this is your perfect pick for the week. The web series revolves around a woman with superhuman strength, and the superhuman qualities come to her involuntarily through heredity. But, as luck had it, she desperately wants to be a delicate and elegant woman. This one season web series runs for 16 episodes. A feather on the cap, the film won the Popularity Award at the 1st Seoul Awards.

#5. When the Camellia Blooms

When the Camellia Blooms is a rom-com thriller, commended for its production and solid actors’ performances. The plot tells the story of a singular mother who moves to a fictional town and lives her dream of opening a bar called Camellia. The web series that initially aired only on KBS2’s was later released on Netflix due to the widespread demand for the series. The mini-series is the highest-rated Korean web series of 2019, with one of the episodes receiving an all-time high of 23.8%. When the Camellia Blooms is also known for its realistic plot and unique genre by critics and loyal viewers alike.