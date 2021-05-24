Cyclone Yaas has been declared as a VSCS (very severe), with a wind speed between 165 kmph – 185 kmph. The government and various other organisations have put several controls in place to ensure the least damage to life and property. In wake of Cyclone Yass, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 10 more special trains passing through Vizag.

Here are the cancelled special trains passing through Vizag:

#1 Train No 08118 Mysuru – Howrah special leaving Mysuru on 23 May 2021

#2 Train No. 08117 Howrah – Mysuru special leaving Howrah on 28 May 2021

#3 Train No. 06598 Howrah – Yesvantpur special leaving Howrah on 25 May 2021

#4 Train No. 06597 Yesvantpur- Howrah special leaving Howrah on 27 May 2021

#5 Train No. 06578 Guwahati – Yesvantpur special leaving Guwahati on 24 May 21

#6. Train No. 02516 Agartala – Bengaluru Cant special leaving Agartala on 25 May 2021

#7 Train No. 02515 Bengaluru Cant – Agartala special train leaving Bengaluru Cant. on 25 May 2021

#8 Train No. 07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad special leaving Guwahati on 26 May 2021.

#9 Train No. 02878 Ernakulam – Howrah special train leaving Ernakulam on 24 May 2021.

#10 Train No. 02877 Howrah – Ernakulam special leaving Ernakulam on 29 May 21.

Revision of dates for special trains going through Vizag that were earlier notified.

#1 Train No. 08646 Hyderabad – Howrah special leaving Hyderabad on 24, 25, 26 May 2021 will be cancelled instead of earlier notified dates

#2 Train No. 02704 Secunderabad – Howrah special leaving Secunderabad on 24, 25, 26 May 2021 will be cancelled instead of the earlier notified dates

#3 Train No. 02703 Howrah – Secunderabad special train leaving Howrah on 25, 26, 27 May 2021 will be cancelled instead of earlier notified dates

All the passengers are requested to make note of the list of cancelled special trains and plan their journeys from Vizag accordingly. Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.