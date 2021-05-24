As part of the ongoing COVID Relief Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ launched by the Indian Navy, INS Jalashwa reached Vizag with life-saving medical equipment from Brunei and Singapore.

Taking to Twitter, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, shared, “INS Jalashwa as part of Operations Samudra Setu II, arrived at Visakhapatnam with critical Covid relief consignment from Brunei and Singapore.” The consignment is reportedly known as the largest liquid medical oxygen consignment under the ongoing operation. The consignment will be bringing 300 metric tons of oxygen and more than 3600 oxygen cylinders.

Along with medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders, the consignment will also bring 39 ventilators. While there are 18 Cryogenic tanks arriving in the consignment, 15 of them will be containing Liquid medical oxygen. While INS Jalashwa reached the Vizag harbour, INS Trikand reached Mumbai. The navy ship also brought along a consignment of 40 Metric tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

Previously on 5 May 2021, INS Airavat arrived at Vizag bringing along consignment to the tune of 4000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment from Singapore. This nine warship consignment operation is the result and contribution of the IIT alumni association in Singapore. Various other organisations like Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Global, Wilhelmsen Ships Services, Dupont Sustainable Solutions, Global Indian International School of Singapore, DBS Bank, SEA Group, Wilmar International, and Galaxy Container Services Pte Ltd. have also extended their hand.

While these attempts of bringing life-saving equipment were being made, Adani Global Pte Ltd in partnership with the SICCI and the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) are jointly raising financial and logistics support to help India alleviate the immense pressure on its health services. The High Commission of India thanked the Indian Community members and well-wishers of India in Singapore for their tremendous efforts in bailing out India in this unprecedented influx of patients in hospitals.

Last year the Indian Navy had launched a similar operation to bring back approximately 4,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Iran. The operation was called ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ and it was part of the Vande Bharat Mission.