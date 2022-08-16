Sadly, not a week that is packed with many movies releasing, here is what you should look out for if you plan to go to the theatres this weekend. With another long weekend ahead of us, it looks like a mix of genres to keep us entertained at the theatres this week. From Dhanush in Tamil, Taapsee in Hindi to Divya Pillai in Malayalam, check out which actor you would like to watch on the big screen.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this week of August to watch out for

#1 Hindi

Taapsee Pannu’s movie ‘Dobaaraa’ is set to release at the theatres this week of August. The mystery Hindi movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap and also induces Pavali Gulati and Saswata Chatterjee in prominent roles. Distributed by Pen India Limited, the movie is about how a woman gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy from an incident that happened 25 years ago by connecting with him through the television.

#2 Telugu

There are quite a few releases in Telugu this week, but two movies have caught our attention and we look to watching them. ‘Tees Mar Khan’ directed by Kalyanji Gogana and produced by Nagam Tirupathi features Aadi Sai Kumar, Payal Rajput and others in prominent roles. The other movie we are looking forward to is ‘Bujji Ila Ra’ directed by Garudavega Anji. The lead cast of the movie includes Sunil and Dhanraj. Watch the suspense thriller at the theatres this weekend.

#3 English

‘Nope’ directed by Jordan Peele is a horror sci-fi movie casting Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and others in prominent roles. The movie follows two siblings who own a ranch and their journey of capturing evidence of an unidentified flying object. The other English movie to watch out for is ‘Orphan: First Kill’. Directed by William Brent Bell, the cast includes Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland, Julia Stiles and others in lead roles. The horror movie is about how a girl who escapes from a psychiatric ward and travels to America to impersonate a missing daughter of a wealthy family. Things take a turn and the mother does everything in her power to protect her family.

#4 Kannada

‘Monsoon Raaga’ directed by S Ravindranath casts Rachita Ram and Dhananjaya in lead roles. The romantic action entertainer is produced by AR Vikhyath. As the synopsis of the movie has not been released by the team, you have to head out to the theatres to watch the movie. The trailer motivates us to give it a shot.

#5 Malayalam

Two movies have been making the buzz in Malayalam. ‘Simon Daniel’ is directed by Sajan Antony and is up for release at the theatres this weekend. The cast of the movie includes Divya Pillai, Vineeth Kumar, and Vjeesh in prominent roles. The movie follows a wandering archaeologist who embarks on a journey to find his friend who went missing while searching for a lost treasure. The second movie ‘Mike’ directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad also has an impressive trailer. The cast of the movie includes Anaswara Rajan, Ranjith Sajeev, and Akshay Radhakrishnan in prominent roles. The movie marks John Abraham’s maiden production in Malayalam.

#6 Tamil

After his Hollywood debut, Dhanush is back with his Tamil movie ‘Thiruchitrambalam’. The cast also includes Nithya Menen, Rashi Khanna and others in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Mithran Jawahar and distributed by Red Giant Movies. The actor’s fans have expressed excitement after watching the recent trailer of the comedy-drama. Catch the movie at a theatre near you.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram, which of these movies releasing at the theatres this week of August you are excited to watch.