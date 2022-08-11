Ever since the OTT platforms came into existence, web series have become a major source of entertainment. With gripping stories and great characterizations, web series reached the hearts of the audience barring the language barrier. Not just TV actors but even film stars have ventured into this modern-day field of entertainment. In recent times, a good number of web series in Tamil were made which did not fail to impress the audience. From crime, and thriller to biographies, these trending and must-watch Tamil web series are perfect to watch over the weekend. So, if you are wondering what to watch next, here is a list for you.

Watch these Tamil web series for some interesting content

#1 Iru Dhuruvan

This Indian Tamil language crime thriller web series is directed by debutant M Kumaran and was released in 2019. With 9 episodes to watch on SonyLIV, this web series managed to grab positive reviews from the audience and critiques. The edge-of-the-seat narrative is sure to grab your attention and keep you hooked to the screen throughout. The major focus of this story is on the lead cop who tries to solve a murder by stitching together the evidence left behind and unravelling his identity. The cast of the web series includes Ravi Jiva, Abhirami Iyer, and Sebastian Antony in lead roles.

#2 November Story

Directed by Indhra Subramanian, this Tamil crime thriller web series stars Tamannaah, Pasupathy M, GM Kumar and others in prominent roles. The classic murder mystery released in 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. The main story is about how a writer with Alzheimer’s finds himself at a crime scene with no memory of the events. When he is taken into custody, his daughter sets out to prove his innocence. Watch the series for some interesting content.

#3 Finger Tip

This Zee5 original Tamil web series stars Akshara Haasan, Ashwin Kakumanu, and others in season 1 and Regina Cassandra, Aparna Balamurali, Prasanna and others in season 2. Both the seasons are distinctive from each other with their storylines and have both received good reviews from viewers and critiques. Season 1 was released back in 2019 and season was n 2 was released this June. Watch this trending Tamil web series on Zee5.

#4 Suzhal: The Vortex

A criminal investigation in a small town in India threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric. The story tracks how an entire community gets on board to find the person who gets kidnapped during their local festival of Goddess Angalamman. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri for Amazon Prime Video, the cast of this trending Tamil web series includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R Parthiban and others in prominent roles.

#5 Queen

This story of a brilliant young girl who loves to study but is forced to become an actress is a must-watch Tamil web series. After achieving stardom, she sets out to become a political leader and the director shows how she rules her state. Loosely based on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Late J Jayalalitha, it is directed by Reshma Ghatala, based on a book of the same name. The cast of this must-watch Tamil web series includes Ramya Krishna in the prominent role along with Anjana Jayaprakash, Anikha Surendran, Indrajith Sukumaran and others in supporting roles. Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote the script of this web series along with Ghatala. The web series is available to stream on MX Player.

#6 Kallachirippu

This award-winning Tamil thriller web series is directed by Rohit Nandakumar and is supported by Zee5. The cast of this web series includes Amrutha Srinivasan, the director himself, Vikas and others in prominent roles. The series follows a 24-year-old through her misadventures that begin after her forceful marriage. She accidentally kills her husband and calls her boyfriend to cover up her mess. Watch how each character involved in the marriage shows their true face. Stream this gripping web series on Zee5.

