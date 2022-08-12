This morning, the locals of Vizag woke up to a bizarre sight at the RK Beach that left them worrying. The sand on the Vizag coast, which usually varies between a white and yellow shade, appeared as black soot due to unknown reasons. Though the formation of foam on the waves is a common sight, this phenomenon is something the locals are unaware of.

Nevertheless, experts assume that the blackening of sand might have occurred due to the deposition of waste and drainage water into the ocean. Additionally, they added that this phenomenon also occurs due to excess iron dust in the water. It is already known that the Vizag beach has been witnessing a spike in waste deposition both in the water and on the coast. Several beach clean-up programmes have been initiated by various NGOs with the support of local civic bodies with an aim to improve the prevailing conditions.

Visuals of black sand spread over a stretch of 1 km were seen this morning on the RK Beach. Early morning walkers and joggers were left worried about the situation of the iconic beach in Vizag. The exact reasons behind this occurrence are yet to be ascertained.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.