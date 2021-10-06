Waltair Railway Division has added more laurels to their cabinet by winning big at the Railway Week Awards this year. The awards list was announced by East Coast Railway (ECoR) and the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

Six departments of the Waltair Railway Division have received these awards, called “Efficiency Shields” from ECoR. These departments are Coaching Depot, Finance, Personnel, Scrap Disposal, Signal & Telecom (S&T) and Sports. Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Kumar Satpathy, appreciated the hard work and lengthy efforts of the division employees in achieving this for the division.

The awards ceremony at Bhubaneswar will be attended by DRM Satpathy who will be accepting the Efficiency Shields.

Waltair Railway Division has been excelling in day-to-day operations and passenger satisfaction. Last year, it had emerged as the highest loading division in Indian Railways during the Covid-19 enforced lockdown. In July 2021, the division adopted solar power as its source of electricity by commissioning a 1-MW solar power plant in Vizag. This solar plant has been particularly beneficial to the Wagon Repair Workshop.