To make the Smart City of Visakhapatnam even more environment-friendly, the Waltair Railway Division has adopted the Solar Power System. A 1-MW solar power plant has been commissioned in Vizag. This solar power plant will go a long way in making Visakhapatnam a beacon of sustainable, clean energy.

The decision comes after GVMC announced its plan to install 10,000 solar street lights. The energy-efficient power system will be beneficial to both the Wagon shop as well as the natural habitat. The Solar Power panels system, to generate electricity, will also help to save the expenditure incurred on the electricity bill. It is being estimated that the commissioned Solar Power Plant at Wagon workshop, will help save an amount of Rs 28 lakhs per annum to the exchequer.

The plan for a 1-MW power rooftop Solar Power Plant with the net metering arrangement was commissioned on Thursday, 1 July 2021. The commission was passed by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, in presence of Akshay Saxena, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure), Vikas Sahoo, General Manager (Electrical) /Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, and other divisional officers. The event took place at the Wagon Workshop Depot in Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam. The Divisional Railway Manager appreciated the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the Electricity Department officials for their combined efforts in completing the environmentally friendly project in no time despite the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such decisions of setting up a solar power plant are made in Vizag, and plans for environment-friendly projects are undertaken more and more, the Smart City becomes an example of sustainable development.