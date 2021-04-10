In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Waltair Division has geared up its machinery to take comprehensive measures for the prevention of the spread of the infection. Elaborate measures and awareness campaigns have been undertaken throughout its jurisdiction to fight the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that expeditious actions have been taken by the Waltair Division, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. He said various public awareness programmes are being organised at the stations, offices, colonies with display posters & banners.

Mr Shrivastava informed that announcements, through the public address system, are being made frequently at all stations in different languages, videos are being shown at stations in digital museums regarding precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Intensive cleaning and sanitisation of coaches, station premises, offices are also in full swing, he added.

Appeals have been made to passengers to avoid nonessential train journeys and to ensure health protocol like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance while they are commencing their journeys. If at any point of the journey, a passenger feels feverish, he/she should immediately contact the railway staff for medical attention and further assistance.

Passengers at major stations are being screened with thermal scanners and random checking of suspected passengers is also being conducted in coordination with the state government. The DRM said that the vaccination programme has been intensified and all the front line staff, who is above 45 years, are getting vaccinated at Divisional Railway Hospital, Visakhapatnam. Apart from that, vaccination of all other staff and retired railway employees is also being taken care of at Divisional Railway Hospital and other Sub Divisional health units in close coordination with the state government.

Mr Shrivastava even urged the public not to panic with baseless information on social media.