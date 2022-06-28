Planning to visit Germany? We have you covered if you are confused about finding your way. With the Oktober Festival round the corner, Germany is the perfect international destination to visit this season. The 2022 edition of the festival is said to begin on 17 September 2022 and end on 3 October 2022. Make sure to get hold of the tickets as soon as possible. The vast country in Europe is one of the most visited, especially, at this time of the year. It can get very confusing with a myriad of options available on the internet. To simplify your job further, here is how you can travel to Germany from Vizag. Look out for flight options, approximate prices and must-visit places in Germany.

Flights from Vizag to Germany

There are no direct flights to Germany from Vizag! Sorry. Depending on your budget, you could opt for 1 stop or 2 stops from Vizag to reach Germany. If you wish to directly start with the Oktober Festival, choose the flight to Munich which will cost you approximately ₹50,000 per person for the month of September.

If you wish to skip the festival and head to Frankfurt, this will cost you comparatively lesser. At approximately ₹35,000 per person, you could reach Germany via New Delhi.

The next best option would be to fly to Berlin from Visakhapatnam. Depending on the choice of layover time the tickets will cost you between ₹60,000 to ₹80,000 per person.

Must-visit places in Germany

With the three must-visit places already mentioned above, let’s look at a few less touristy places you could cover in your trip to Germany from Vizag.

Medieval Rothenburg

The old town of Rothenburg is a sight to sore eyes. Located in the heart of Bavaria, it is easily accessible by road from major cities like Frankfurt. You will not want to miss out on the opportunity of visiting this medieval town of Germany that was untouched during the war. With a picture-perfect building on every corner, stunning sites of the 13th century, and the historic castle gardens the old town will take you back in time.

Cologne

Yet another beautiful German city, which is worth a visit, Cologne was a religious hub. With 12 ancient churches to visit, do not miss out on the most famous Cologne Cathedral. The views of the Rhine River that cuts right through the city are simply breathtaking.

City of Koblenz

With views to behold, the City of Koblenz is worth a visit. Make your first stop at the Deutsches Eck or German Corner where you can witness an incredible natural phenomenon of the Rhine River meeting the Mosel River. This beautiful sight is complemented by the Memorial of German Unity, the statue of King Wilhelm I. With much more to explore, make your way to the Rhine Valley and explore its majestic castles paired with lush greenery. A must-visit castle is the Rheinstein Castle.

Düsseldorf

If you are looking for an urban European experience, this is the place to visit in Germany. Offering one the best luxury shopping experiences, it is also one of the best places to explore on foot. With several parks to spend your evenings, this cosmopolitan city is known to have played a major role in shaping the country’s arts and fashion taste.

Baden-Baden

The perfect way to end your Germany trip from Vizag would be a good relaxing spa. Known as Germany’s spa capital, a one-day visit to Baden-Baden should be satisfactory. Relax all those muscles at the most famous spa garden, Kurgarten.

How to Travel

Depending on your duration of visit, you may wish to add more cities in Germany to your itinerary list. The most important thing to remember is Germany has one of the best local transport. Every place in the country is accessible by trains and buses, hence making it hassle-free to travel anywhere. Book your trams and bus tickets in advance which will help you save up on money.

Where to Stay

If you are travelling alone or with a group of friends or with a partner who is ready to backpack, it is the best way to see Germany. Choose motels and Airbnb stays over five-star hotels and save up on money to cover more places. With beautiful properties for rent, the experience will be enriching. cost-effective and comfortable.

We hope this article on flights, prices and must-visit places is of help when you plan your next visit to Germany from Vizag. Let us know in the comments below when you are planning your trip to Germany.