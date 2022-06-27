631 loud silencers were seized and destroyed by the Vizag City Police on Sunday at the RK Beach Road. With an intention to spread awareness of this prohibited usage in the city, the police used a road roller to crush the seized modified silencers.

In the recent past, the city police were seen stationed at various points in the city to catch the violators. Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that they have formed special teams to track down all those vehicles with modified silencers with a larger agenda of reducing noise pollution in the city.

The police who received multiple complaints from residents seized over 600 silencers and destroyed them at the RK Beach Road with the prime objective of sending out a loud message. Royal Enfield, Duke and other high–end bikes were retained by the cops and will only be returned to the rightful owners once the original silencers are replaced.

The Vizag City Police have initiated action against the violators for using modified silencers under the Motor Vehicles Act. 12 individuals have also been arrested for performing bike stunts on the RK Beach Road.

The Commissioner requested bikers to wear a helmet, as most of the fatalities reported were due to the lack of wearing one. Speaking on the rules for drunk driving, the top cop said that those who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol will directly be produced in court. Such people will be directed by the court to do community service, and nearly 200 people so far have been caught and directed towards community service.

