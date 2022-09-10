The Eastern Naval Command has organised the 7th edition of its flagship event organised every year as a part of the Navy Day Celebrations, the Vizag Navy Marathon 2022. The marathon is scheduled to take place on 13 September 2022.

The Navy Marathon is an event eagerly awaited by professional runners, amateurs, children, and families in Vizag. From a turnout of 4,000 participants in 2014, the Vizag Navy Marathon went on to attract 18,000 participants in 2019. Happening after a break of two years, the 2022 marathon will have four race categories- 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. all starting from RK Beach (in front of Vishwapriya Function Hall).

The 42 km full marathon will begin from the RK Beach Road at 4:15 am with a turning point at INS Kalinga. The 21 km half marathon will begin at the RK Beach Road at 5:15 am and will have a turning point at Gayatri Vidya Parishad School of Engineering (near GITAM University). The 10K run will begin at 6:15 am at the RK Beach road and will take a turning point at Tenneti park and the last 5K marathon will begin at 6:45 am and with a turning point at Karachettu Road. All the marathon races will begin and end at the RK Beach Vishwapriya Function Hall.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam Zoo organises five-day program for Big Butterfly Month

Vizag Navy Marathon 2022 will see participants from the armed forces, corporate hub, public sector, and educational institutions in huge numbers. The marathon which has been accredited by the AIMS – Association of International Marathons is also a major tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam.

Interested persons can now register themselves at the www.vizagnavymarathon.com website.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.