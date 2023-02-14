India is thoroughly packed with beautiful places that can surely bedazzle anyone. Lakshadweep Islands and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are what mostly come to mind when one thinks of islands in India. However, there are a lot more in India than just those. From islands in the gateway of North, Assam, to God’s own country, Kerala, India is blessed with serene beauty. Having said that, we have made a list of some such serene islands in India which you must visit to witness the beauty of nature at its best.

Here is a list of serene islands in India you must not fail to visit at least once in your lifetime.

Majuli Island

Located on the Brahmaputra River, in the state of Assam, Majuli Island is the biggest river island in the world. Since the 16th century, it has been known as the cultural capital of Assam. This is an environment-friendly destination as it is covered in lush greenery and is pollution free. One can catch a boat ride early in the morning, enjoy birdwatching and visit the cultivation fields. The Island holds several festivals throughout the year, making it a hotspot for tourists.

Best time to visit: October-December

Munroe Island

Munroe Island, located about 27 km from Kollam, is known to be a hidden pearl in the backwaters. It consists of a cluster of 8 islands, each of which is divided by small water channels. This island is famous for holding the Kallada Boat Race, during the 10-day festival of Onam. Canoe tours to the Mangrove Arch, visiting the Munroe viewpoint and Dutch Church, and fishing are some fun activities one can do on the island.

Best time to visit: October

St. Mary’s Island

Located on the Arabian Sea, this island is 3km off the shore of Maple, in the state of Karnataka. It is composed of a group of four islands. The scenic views of this underrated place are unparalleled. The basaltic rock formations around the island are popular tourist attractions. Although there aren’t any specific activities to do on the island, the phenomenal island doesn’t disappoint its visitors. One can get some Instagram-worthy shots on this island.

Best time to visit: October to January

Pamban Island

Located about 2 km from the southern coast of Tamil Nadu, this island is famously known as Rameshwaram. This island has rich historical and mythological significance, as the origins of the legendary Ram Setu are marked here. Pamban Bridge, Adam’s Bridge, Dhanushkodi, and Ramanathaswamy Temple are some popular tourist attractions on and around the island.

Best time to visit: November to February

Netrani Island

Netrani Island is located off the coast of Karnataka, on the Arabian Sea. It is 20 km away from Murudeshwar. The heart-shaped island is surrounded by azure blue waters and offers fun activities like scuba diving and snorkelling. Ruins of mosques, churches, and temples are found all over the island. Jai Bajrangbali Temple is a popular hotspot in Murudeshwar.

Best time to visit: December and January

Diu Island

Diu Island is located on the south coast of Gujarat’s Kathiawar peninsula. It is often misconceived to be a part of Gujarat, however, Daman and Diu together are a separate union territory. The tourist places on this island are truly phenomenal. One cannot miss Nagoa Beach, Naida Caves, Diu Fort, and Gangeshwar Temple when visiting the island.

Best time to visit: November to February

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.