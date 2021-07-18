Pawan Kalyan’s latest Vakeel Saab is all set to have its Television premiere on Zee Telugu this Sunday, at 6 PM. A remake of the Bollywood film Pink (2016), there was a lot of buzz about this film. When its release of 9 April 2021 was announced, the response was highly positive with a high number of advance bookings in the Telugu-speaking states. But unfortunately, Vakeel Saab was one of the many victims of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which ultimately reflected in its collection.

The movie had a limited theatrical release, with only a few theatres allowed to show it and even in those theatres, there were restrictions on the audience allowed. But Vakeel Saab made good of the limited opportunities, impressing the audiences and accumulating 100-plus crores in its theatre run and became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021.

The movie, which also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, had its digital and satellite rights sold to Amazon Prime Video and Zee Telugu. Its Amazon Prime release was particularly successful as this commercial entertainer was the movie-to-watch on the platform for several days. In some ways, Vakeel Saab compensated for its theatrical collection with its digital release.

Now, with its television premiere on Zee Telugu, the buzz about Vakeel Saab can be reignited and could possibly lead to a re-release in theatres.

Don’t forget to watch Vakeel Saab on Zee Telugu at 6 PM this Sunday. And if you want, you can also stream this Pawan Kalyan-entertainer on Amazon Prime Video.