Creating waves at the box office all over the world, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is turning out to be one of the biggest hits in the actor’s career. The big-ticket film, which hit the screens last week, has been garnering positive reviews, sending the star’s fans into celebrations. While Vakeel Saab looks to continue its dream run in theatres for a few more weeks, those who aren’t keen on venturing out in the public, amid the rising Covid cases, are hoping to watch the film on OTT soon.

Vakeel Saab will be released on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. While the official release date on the OTT is yet to be announced, it is expected that the blockbuster might make its way to Amazon Prime Video in May.

The official Telugu remake of ‘Pink’, Vakeel Saab is produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and directed by Venu Sriram. Featuring Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles, the courtroom drama revolves around a lawyer fighting to serve justice to three working-class women. Thaman’s music for the film has also been the talk of the town.

Marking Pawan Kalyan’s comeback to cinema after three years, Vakeel Saab has set the box office on fire. The film has been fetching applause from critics and audience alike. Several celebrities from the T-Town, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and a few directors took to social media to shower praises on the film and its team.