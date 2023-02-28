The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways has announced cancelled trains and short-terminated trains in view of safety-related modernisation works being carried out between Malligura and Chattariput on the KK Line. Several trains running through Vizag will also be cancelled and short-terminated announced Senior Divisional Manager AK Tripathi in a statement.

Here is a list of cancelled and terminated trains to and from Vizag.

Cancelled Trains

Train no 18514, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on 28 February 2023 will be cancelled. Similarly, Train No 18513, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night express, leaving Kirandul on 01 March 2023 will be cancelled.

Short terminated train

Train No 18107, Rourkela–Jagdalpur express, leaving Rourkela on 28 February 2023 will be short-terminated at Koraput. Similarly, Train No 18108, Jagdalpur-Rourkela express, will start from Koraput on 01 March 2023 instead of Jagdalpur.

Train No 18447, Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur Hirakhand express, leaving Bhubaneswar on 28 February 2023 will be short-terminated at Koraput. Similarly, Train No 18448, Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express, will start from Koraput on 01 March 2023 instead of Jagdalpur.

Train No 18005, Howrah–Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah on 28 February 2023 will be short-terminated at Koraput. Similarly, Train No 18006, Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express, will start from Koraput on 02 March 2023 instead of Jagdalpur.

Train no 08551, Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train leaving Visakhapatnam on 01 March 2023 will be terminated at Araku and return as the Araku-Visakhapatnam train.

Similarly, Train No. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Kirandul on 01 March 2023 will be short-terminated at Jeypore and will return as the Jeypore-Kirandul express.

The railway officials have requested passengers travelling through these routes to kindly cooperate as these works are essential for safe train operations.

