As a part of the new 2023 Union Budget, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has been granted Rs 2,857.85 crores, out of which a meagre amount of Rs.10 crore has been allocated towards the construction of the new South Coast Railways (SCoR) Zone and the new Rayagada Division. The railway minister Ashwin Vaishnaw reiterated the same to the media through a video conference.

With the main aim of this financial year being the construction of new railway lines and the completion of ongoing projects, major grants have been allotted accordingly. This includes Rs 2,185 crore for the doubling of lines, Rs 261.43 crore for track renewals, Rs 285 crore for new lines, and Rs 51.13 crore for traffic facility works, and other remaining infrastructure works.

According to a statement by Divisional Manager Anup Satpathy, the Waltair Division is also likely to get a share from the combined allocation of Rs 1700 crore given to the East Coast Railways in the new Union Budget. This budget will be used for various amenities and facilitation works.

At a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, yards and other traffic facilities would be renovated at Simhachalam North and Gopalapatnam; Rs 84.54 lakhs will be spent to convert L4 into a longer loop with Cheepurupalli with common loop status for Python Trains; Rs 32.78 crores will be spent to instal auto signalling between Gopalapatnam and Vizianagaram; and Rs 10 crores will be spent on coaching complex work, the minister stated.

It has also been stated that the Electric Loco Shed (ELS) will be augmented at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs and Rs 1.10 crore have been allocated for the completion of other infrastructure facilities.

