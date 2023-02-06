Working from home has become popular during the pandemic. Even though the pandemic has subsided, it is still considered an option among employees. Most of us are glued to screens all day, trying to meet deadlines. At times, it can get monotonous to work within the four walls of our home. How about going on a vacation while working? Workations have been the trend lately, in order to break the routine, and increase productivity. We compiled a list of workation destinations in South India, you could consider going to for a refreshing time.

Here are 6 workation destinations in South India.

Coorg

Coorg, also known as the Scotland of India, is an ideal place for workation considering its popularity. This hill station allows its visitor to work in a serene environment, equipped with good transport and network connectivity. Adventure activities like trekking, water rafting, rock climbing, and more are available as well. The lush green environment is graced with coffee plantations, waterfalls, and picturesque hills.

Best time to visit: March to September

Wayanad

Wayanad is blessed with cascading waterfalls, green coverage, and rich wildlife. It will surely provide the much-needed break one will need from their screens. Eddakal Caves, Pookot Lake, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chembra Peak are some of the popular spots. Wayanad is a hub for expeditions like trekking, camping, rappelling and more. Apart from these, Banasura Sagar Dam, India’s largest Earth dam, adds to its natural beauty.

Best time to visit: October to February

Chikmagalur

Situated on the foothills of Mullayangiri Range, Chikmagalur is a scenic hill station in the western part of Karnataka. Chikmagalur is endowed with lush green mountains and cascading waterfalls. Equipped with facilities like high-speed internet and luxurious stays, this hill station will not fail to impress you. It is recommended to go rafting on the Bhadra River and climb peaks like Baba Budangiri, Mullayangiri, and Kemmanagundi.

Best time to visit: September to May

Varkala

Located on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala is a calm beachside town. It is famous for its palm-covered red cliffs. Varkala offers excellent accommodation close to the beach and is popular for its Ayurvedic Health Centres. The viability of excellent internet connection and amazing delicacies from various cuisines makes it an ideal workation destination in South India.

Best time to visit: October to February

Mudumalai

If you are an absolute nature enthusiast then this destination is for you. Experience the exotic flora and fauna in this rich forest reserve region. From budget stays to jungle safaris, this forest can offer a fulfilling time during one’s stay.

Best time to visit: October to May

Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal is a serene lakeside town, embraced by cascading misty hills, and waterfalls. This hill station has accommodations equipped with the appropriate facilities for work, as you connect with nature. The Green Valley View, Bear Shola Falls, and Pillar Rocks are some of the popular attractions among tourists.

Best time to visit: October to March

