Due to the ongoing pandemic, not many Telugu movies have been released in theatres this year. In these circumstances, many movies have opted for an OTT release and continue to do so. Following the trend will be Tuck Jagadish, starring Nani and Ritu Varma, which will now skip theatrical release and directly premiere on an OTT platform.

Nani took to his social media handles to announce that Tuck Jagadish will release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on 10 September 2021. Tuck Jagadish was one of the seven movies, slated to release in theatres in April 2021, postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The filmmakers had set 16 April 2021 as the release date and later postponed it to 23 April 2021. There had been rumours earlier that Tuck Jagadish would try for a theatrical release after the second wave subsides but now, it’s official that Nani is going to release this film on OTT, much like his previous film V.

The announcement tweet shows a snippet from the movie where Nani is seen introducing himself in swagger and saying “Let’s go”. Later, it shows that the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser and songs of Tuck Jagadish, which were released earlier this year, suggest a romantic family entertainer. The film is set in rural India and along with the main leads, the rest of the star cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles. Tuck Jagadish will be the third collaboration between the director Shiva Nirvana and Nani. The two had previously worked together on Ninnu Kori. Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Garapati.

The three lyrical songs of Tuck Jagadish that were released earlier were a social media trend with several influencers making cover songs on them. The music score has been created by S. Thaman.

While most Telugu movies have either opted for an OTT release or going for a much later theatrical release like Christmas 2021 or Sankranti 2022, a handful of movies have been released in theatres in the past few days. Actor Satyadev’s Thimmarusu and Vishwak Sen’s Paagal were recently released in theatres. With many finished projects yet to be released, many big-budget Telugu films are bound to lock horns on release dates, as is indicated by the number of films releasing on Sankranti 2022.