With Covid-19 cases peaking by the day, several filmmakers have been postponing their films yet again. While it was recently announced that Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story will be skipping its originally scheduled release date in April, the makers of Thalaivi too have postponed the film’s release amid the second wave in the country. As per the reports, a few more including Radhe, Acharya, and Pushpa, are likely to follow the suit. As a further surge in the cases is likely to be witnessed in the coming weeks, let us take a look at movies that have been postponed due to the second wave of Covid.

List of movies postponed due to Covid second wave:

#1 Love Story

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The plot revolves around a boy and girl who leave their place and moves to the city to pursue their dreams as dancers.

#2 Tuck Jagadish

Nani-starrer, Tuck Jagadish is expected to be a romantic family entertainer. Produced under the banner, Shine Screens, the film has Ritu Varma in the lead, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

#3 Virata Parvam

Touted to be a period drama, Virata Parvam, features Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, in the lead roles. Inspired by true events, the movie is woven around the blooming romance between a revolutionary poet and a Naxalite.

#4 Haathi Mere Saathi

Based on human encroachment into the elephant corridor of Kaziranga in Assam, Rana Daggubati is seen playing the protagonist’s role in the flick. He is portraying a 50-year old man named Bandev who lives in the forest, trying to protect the elephant tribe. While Kaadan and Aranya, the Tamil and Telugu version, hit theatres on 26 March, the Hindi version has been postponed indefinitely.

#5 Thalaivi

One of the most eagerly awaited movies from the Hindi film industry, Thalaivi is based on J Jayalalithaa, who served for six terms as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana Ranaut will be portraying the character of the late politician.

#6 Sooryavanshi

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Neena Gupta, Sooryavanshi is easily the most ambitious project attempted in recent times. Coming from Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe, we’re expecting some out-and-out action-packed sequences and rib-tickling laughter from this big-budget saga.

#7 Chehre

Led by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, this mystery thriller. Chehre showcases the conflict between an 80-year-old, with a penchant for a real-life game, and an Advertising Agency Chief, who falls in the old man’s trap.