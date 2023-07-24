Targeted to be completed by March 2023, the tribal freedom fighters museum being set up near Lambasingi in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district has missed the deadline as work is still in progress. The museum, for which the foundation stone was laid by the then Tribal Welfare Minister, P Pushpa Srivani, in 2021, is being built for Rs 35 crore.

The project is coming up on 20 acres of land at Tajangi village near Lambasingi. Of the total cost of Rs 35 crores, both central and state governments are sharing the amount. Reviewing the progress of works at the site on Sunday, Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary Kanthilal Dande directed the officials to ensure completion of the works related to the amphitheatre slab by July-end, restaurant and ground floor slabs by 15 August 2023 and the first-floor slab by the end of August.

He stressed that the work must be speeded up by engaging 20 skilled and 80 unskilled labour. Later, the official visited the tribal welfare girls’ ashram school and inspected the mid-day meal menu. He also inspected the ongoing works of the coffee godown being built for Rs 1.40 crore. ITDA project officer V Abhishek, Assistant Collector Asutosh Srivatsava, and tribal welfare officials accompanied Kanthilal Dande.

