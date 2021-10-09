In honour and welfare of the tribals, a ‘Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’ will come up at Tajangi near Lambasingi in Chintapalle mandal of Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister, and State Minister for Tribal Welfare, P. Pushpa Srivani, along with Araku Member of Parliament (MP), G. Madhavi, and Paderu Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), K. Bhagya Lakshmi, laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the said project on Friday morning.

The ‘Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’ will be constructed with the support of the Tribal Cultural Research Training Institute. It will be built in a land pocket that stretches over 22 acres. The estimated budget for the project is Rs. 35 crore. While the Andhra Pradesh State Government would contribute about Rs. 20 crore, the Central Government will contribute Rs. 15 crore for the project.

The tribal museum near Lambasingi is said to have state of the art technology and infrastructure. Reportedly, it is set to be developed into four zones, namely A, B, C, and D. There are three galleries in Zone A. The three galleries will depict the tribals’ living conditions prior to British rule. It will also depict the social, economical and cultural conditions of the tribals in the Tajangi region.

Zone B of the tribal museum will depict the period of British rule when these intruders infiltrated the lives of the tribals. Zone C will talk about tribal life during the pre-independence era and depicts the struggles for freedom and independence. Zone D will be a presentation of the current standards, livelihood and recognition of tribals in the Andhra Pradesh State.

The museum will incorporate the best technology, in terms of digital audio-video facility, and an amphitheatre. This is aimed at aiding the visitors in connecting with, and understanding, the chapters of their history. The tribal museum will also have a park, a restaurant and a resort, which will come up in the surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Tribal Welfare, P. Pushpa Srivani, informed that the statues of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, and his close associates Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora, will be installed in the museum. She also informed that the State has set a target of completing the project by March 2023.