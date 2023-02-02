A new era has arrived in the Telugu film industry. The audience are loving web series on OTT platforms, which has carved a new path in the entertainment industry. With much attention and popularity, makers have started scripting interesting storylines and producing more and more web series for the OTT audience. If you too are a fan of the Telugu web series, here are the trending ones you cannot miss on Disney+Hotstar.

#1 Fall

Fall is a multilingual mystery thriller series that follows an amnesic patient with trust issues who struggles to recollect the past. After an unsuccessful suicide attempt, the lead character finds it tough to trust even the closest of her friends and family. A secret buried deep inside her brain is to be discovered to unravel the mystery. The series stars Anjali, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhosh Prathap in the lead roles.

#2 Parampara

Parampara is a political crime drama starring Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Chandra, and others in important roles. The plot of Parampara follows the political situation in Vizag and how the rift between the two brothers plays a huge part in it. The situation further heats up as the sons of the brothers face each other in college elections. What happens next is shown through a series of interesting scenarios, mind games, and clashes. Parampara season 1 was released in December 2021, while season 2 premiered in July 2022.

#3 November Story

November Story is a seven-episode series that revolves around the story of Ganesan. Ganesan (GM Kumar of Avan Ivan) is a crime novel writer who lives with his daughter Anuradha (Tamannaah), an ethical hacker. Just when the father-daughter duo seemed to be going well, Ganesan starts to suffer from Alzheimer’s and is found at a murder scene with no recollection as to what happened. The series is directed by Ram Subramanyam and stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

#4 Live Telecast

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the lead cast of this Telugu web series includes Kajal Aggarwal, Anandhi, Priyanka and others. The story revolves around a TV show director who will do anything to win the TRP game and a supposedly haunted house in a sleepy hill station become her golden ticket.

#5 9 Hours

This crime thriller Telugu web series on Disney+Hotstar is about three prisoners who attempt to pull off an impossible task, commit three bank heists within nine hours and go back o prison before anyone finds out. The cast of this top-rated web series includes Preethi Asrani, Madhu Shalini, Taraka Ratna, and others in lead roles.

