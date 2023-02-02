Digital platforms provide a plethora of content to binge on. With the commencement of the second month of 2023, OTTs have exciting releases in store for their audience. From the adaptation of the hit series, Elite, to Sonakshi Sinha’s web series debut, the Indian web series releasing in February on our favourite OTT platforms look quite promising. So when we feel the need to catch a break, make sure to check out these web series for an entertaining time.

Here are 6 Indian web series releasing in February on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime, and more.

Class

Class is an Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Elite. The series follows the lives of three ordinary students as they learn to adjust to a posh International school in Dehli. The school harbours a lot of dark secrets which eventually leads to the murder of a student. Rohit Singh, Madhuri Gawali, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, and others star in the series. The crime thriller series is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 February 2023

Farzi

A con artist on a high stake job is being tailed by a task force officer, who intends to put an end to his menace. Shahid Kapoor, Amol Palekar, Bhuvan Arora, Ahmed Jawed Khan, and others star in the crime thriller series. Raj and DK directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 10 February 2023

Roktokorobi

Satyaki quits practising as a psychologist after one of his clients commits suicide, and locals attack him. He later goes to his aunt’s place, where unusual events start to unfold. The Bengali thriller series stars Raima Sen, Vikram Chatterjee, Bhaswar Chatterjee, and others. Sayantan Ghosal directed the series.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 3 February 2023

Jehanabad of Love and War

Set in a small town in Bihar, a blossoming love between a college student and her professor is bound to collide with the anarchy of the land. Shatrughan Kumar, Naushaad Abbas, Satyadeep Misra, and others star in the Hindi crime drama series. Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh directed the series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 3 February 2023

Dahaad

Sub Inspector Anjali Bhaati stumbles upon an unusual case of women disappearing and eventually realises that it is connected to a serial killer’s master plan. The upcoming Hindi thriller series stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, and Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the supporting roles. Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 7 February 2023

The Night Manager

A hotel’s night manager has to take a stand against a dangerous arms dealer residing in his hotel. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and other notable actors feature in the series. Sandeep Modi directed the Hindi thriller series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 February 2023

