This morning, an incident happened in the Srikakulam District, where a fisherman trapped a flight-shaped drone in his net near the coast of Bhavanapadu. The trapped drone had the words “Banshee” and “Target” stickered on it and was spotted floating on the beach, according to the fisherman who trapped it. Upon bringing it to the shore, the locals alerted the marine police, who are currently trying to trace its origins.

The red and yellow drone found today in Srikakulam is said to have a top speed of 200 kmph, as per the internet. Along with the drone, the fisherman found a parachute attached to it. It is assumed that the Banshee ran out of fuel/power and fell into the ocean. The 10 feet drone weighs over 110 kilos, as per the fishermen.

The marine police, Central Intelligence, and Indian Navy officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the facts about this drone. As per initial reports, the Banshee is said to be a surveillance drone. According to an official of the Srikakulam District Police, the drone is of Indian origin and affirmed that there is no need to panic.

Further details are awaited.

