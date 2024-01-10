The world of Indian cinema, where storytelling transcends boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide allows us to take you through the Top 10 highest IMDB-rated Indian movies ever. These films, celebrated for their artistic brilliance, cultural significance, and compelling narratives, have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema forever.

12th Fail (2023) – IMDB 9.2

This real-life story of an IPS officer Manoj Kumar and his wife IRS Shradda Joshi revolves around the struggles they faced while achieving their goals of becoming government servants. Manoj Kumar hailing from a poor family that used to struggle to have food twice a day now has good earnings and is serving the society in need. 12th Fail has now become the highest IMDB rating movie of all time in India. 12th Fail is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama – IMDB 9.2

This animated version of the greatest Hindu epic the Ramayana, where Lord Ram combats the King of Lanka, Ravana by fighting the war. The Hindu epic which teaches the way of life now stands as the 2nd highest IMDB-rated movie in India. This anime film is available on YouTube

Nayakan – IMDB 8.6

This movie showcases about a common man who decides to stand up to the corrupt police force. When failed to do so as per the law he then finds himself on the wrong side. He becomes a don, loved and respected by many, yet a wanted man who’s misusing his power and influence in the eyes of law. This is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Gol Maal – IMDB 8.5

A story of a man who lies to secure his job soon escalates into more complex situations when his boss finds out about it. The movie revolves around how the situations are handled by him. This film is available on YouTube

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect- IMDB 8.7

The saddest story in the history of the Indian Space Research Organisation is the story of Nambi Narayan. The scientist who rejected NASA to stay back, and yet was framed and defamed for being a spy and arrested in 1994. Who later was pronounced innocent by the Supreme Court. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Anbe Sivam- IMDB 8.6

Two men, one young and arrogant, the other damaged – physically but not spiritually met by circumstances and they are bound together by the fate of their lives. Anbe Sivam is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun Nxt, aha.

777 Charlie- IMDB 8.8

A youthful guy named Dharma is stuck with his loneliness and negative thoughts all by himself and spends each day of his life with no hope. It is when his fate makes him meet a pup named Charlie and gives him a new point of view towards life. The movie showcases how one can change their life around even when one feels there’s nothing left to do. 777 Charlie is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Pariyerum Perumal- IMDB 8.7

A simple friendship between a guy and a girl turns out to be a story of caste discrimination, and problems. The girl came from the higher caste, and the men in her family began to cause problems for the guy who came from the lower caste. Pariyerum Perumal is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Manichitrathazhu (1993)- IMDB 8.8

Chandramukhi was not the first movie where the spirit of a vengeful dancer was unleashed. The movie Manichitrathazhu also revolves around a forbidden room in an old bungalow that has the spirit of the dancer trapped within for years. Manichitrathazhu is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, and Hotstar.

#Home- IMDB 8.8

A simple story of a father who wants to become tech-savvy just to be able to connect with his two sons, who never look away from their mobile phones or spend time with their parents. Oliver Twist (Indrans), the father is an example of how parents feel disconnected from their children in the era of the internet. The Malayalam movie #Home premiered on Amazon Prime Video

From gripping dramas to soul-stirring epics, these top 10 highest IMDB-rated Indian movies on this list have not only achieved critical acclaim but have also resonated deeply with audiences, transcending borders and cultures.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.