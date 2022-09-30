The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday announced that rains are likely to continue over several parts of Andhra Pradesh till 3 October 2022 and beyond.

According to the report, cyclonic circulation continued over the West Central Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and reached heights of up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. At 3.1 km above mean sea level, the east-west trough formerly stretched from the north Andaman Sea to the coast of Andhra Pradesh to the central Bay of Bengal. It is now travelling from the east-central Bay of Bengal to south interior Karnataka across the west-central Bay of Bengal and Rayalaseema.

Also read: Financial troubles lead two men to commit suicide in Visakhapatnam

Due to this, the IMD reported that heavy to very heavy rains could be expected over coastal AP and Rayalaseema district. Heavy rains are likely over Yanam and north coastal AP, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning can be expected over isolated places over north and south coastal AP, Rayalaseema and Yanam. Starting from today, 30 September 2022, the rains are expected to continue till 3 October 2022.

Telangana and Karnataka will also likely receive heavy rains along with Andhra Pradesh over the next four days. By mid-October, the South-West monsoon is expected to retreat from Andhra Pradesh and intensify over East and North-East India.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more weather updates.