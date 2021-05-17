Everyone’s been wondering about the Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam’s OTT release since the deferment of its theatrical release. The film was to originally release theatrically on 30 April 2021, but unfortunately due to the second wave of Covid-19, it was indefinitely deferred last month. Since the whole of May has seen a shower of OTT releases, film buffs expect Viratam Parvam to also follow suit. While rumours regarding its OTT release are doing the rounds, no release date has been officially announced yet for Virata Parvam.

The announcement of the film came back in 2018, but the film, however, only materialised in early 2020. Virata Parvam is a period drama film based on a Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The film that demands shooting in the woods, was made possible with the cinematographer Dani Sachez-Lopez. Along with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the film’s cast also includes Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao in the supporting roles.

Unlike Rana’s previous film Ananya, Virata Parvam is to be released only in the Telugu Language. This film is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Since September 2020, Virata Parvam has been on everyone’s watchlist, waiting for the announcement of its OTT release date. The news that the post-theatrical streaming rights have been bought by Netflix has been doing the rounds. Ever since it was first claimed that Netflix had bagged the streaming rights, Virata Parvam has been in the spotlight.

While there has been no official announcement by Virata Parvam’s filmmakers. the makers might wait for its theatrical release come what may. According to some sources, the movie’s producers had quashed the rumours back in 2020 and said that the movie is meant for a theatrical release.

With Rana’s previous film Aranya also becoming a victim of the second wave of Covid-19 and not doing as expected, it still isn’t clear whether the Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starer Virata Parvam will seek another theatrical release date or go for a direct OTT release. But it doesn’t look like the fans’ excitement for this historical film will die down anytime soon.