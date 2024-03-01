The South Eastern Railways has recently announced a significant increase in the frequency of Train Nos 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express in order to meet passenger needs. The train is now transitioning from a bi-weekly to daily service. Currently, the train runs exclusively on Thursdays and Sundays, departing from Tatanagar Junction at 5:15 AM and arriving at Ernakulam Junction at 1:55 AM. The journey spans about three days with 50 stoppage stations. However, as per A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, Train no.18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express will soon depart from Tatanagar daily beginning from 7 March. Simultaneously, Train no 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will start its daily service from 10 March.

The improved service will consist of three 2AC coaches, seven 3AC, three 3AC Economy, four Sleeper, one General Class, two Second Class, one AC Pantrycar, two Second Class, two Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches, and one Motor Car-1 coach.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this increased frequency for a more convenient and accessible travel experience.

