The world around us is full of untapped potential that we so often miss out on. There is a bit of magic waiting in every corner for those who have the desire to see what more life has to offer. Fantasy helps us break the constraints the real world has on us and helps us escape into a world where our wildest imaginations are not impossibilities. Whenever reality gets too boring, one can always turn to fantasy books or movies to take us to a world of fun and adventure. Out of all the places to get your hands on some of the top-rated fantasy movies, there are few that compare to the selection that Netflix has. For a visual journey to the world beyond reality, you need not look any further.

Here are six top-rated fantasy movies on Netflix you can watch if you need a break from the boredom of reality.

Constantine

The supernatural is always an intriguing topic for most people. Constantine is about an exorcist and demonologist who sets out to help a police officer prove that her sister’s death wasn’t a suicide. This movie stars Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, and Djimon Hounsou, and is directed by Francis Lawrence.

IMDb rating: 7/10

The Mummy (1999)

An archaeological expedition goes wrong when an archaeologist accidentally awakens an ancient mummy. When the mummy awakens, he sets about wreaking havoc while searching for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. The Mummy is directed by Stephen Sommers and stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in the lead roles.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Ghostbusters Afterlife

A family moves into a small town and discovers a mystery about their past. They find out that they are linked to the original Ghostbusters and uncover a mysterious legacy that their grandfather left behind for them. This movie is directed by Jason Reitman and stars Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and others.

IMDb rating:7.1/10

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

The musical fantasy animated movie is based on the 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. It’s a dark and twisted retelling of the famous fairy tale about a puppet made of wood coming to life and dreaming of becoming a real boy. The story is set in 1930s Fascist Italy. Watch the movie as it takes you back to an imaginary age, and the creation will blow your mind away. The movie is directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

IMDb rating:7.6/10

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

A firefighter loses his life in the line of duty. In the afterlife, he receives three guides who help him through seven trials that he needs to complete within 49 days to be reincarnated. This film is directed by Kim Yong-hwa and stars Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon, and Kim Hyang-gi.

IMDb rating:7.2/10

The Sea Beast

This film possesses the perfect mix of characteristics on this list of fantasy movies on Netflix. A legendary sea monster hunter finds a young girl who has stowed away on his ship. After she refuses to leave, they set out on an adventure to make history. The film features the voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, and Jared Harris, and it is directed by Chris Williams.

IMDb rating: 7/10

