Whatever the mood is, whatever the weather out there is, a movie can never fail to entertain us. Meant to relax and shed off the week-long stress, weekends are all about making plans and catching up on the latest releases, be it in the theatres or the OTTs. This weekend, explore the latest Tamil releases on digital platforms, that offer all-around entertainment. Ranging from comedy-drama to impactful social dramas, these latest Tamil movies on OTT are a must-watch if you are in search of plans.

Here are the latest Tamil movies on OTT platforms you must watch.

Raavana Kottam

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, Raavana Kottam is a Tamil socio-action drama starring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the son of a respected man in a village, where its people are divided into two sections. When the protagonist falls in love with a girl from the opposite section, unforeseen troubles ensue.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tamilarasan

Tamilarasan follows an honest cop, who holds Dr Muruganantham and his hospital staff hostage after they neglect his son’s heart transplant. The movie stars Vijay Anthony in the lead role and was directed by Babu Yogeswaran. Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan, Sangeetha, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, and others play key roles in this Tamil action drama.

OTT platform: Zee5

Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Maruthi Nagar Police Station is a Tamil crime thriller featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Arav, Santosh Pratap, and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles. The film is directed by Dhayal Padmanaban. It’s the second collaboration between Varalaxmi and Dhayal Padmanaban. The story spins around a police station that takes place on a single night which justifies the title Maruthi Nagar Police Station. While Varalaxmi plays the role of an SI, Arav plays an ACP in the movie.

OTT platform: Aha

Soppana Sundari

Soppana Sundari is the latest Tamil movie written and directed by SG Charles. The movie star cast includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Mime Gopi, Sunil Reddy, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and more. The title Soppana Sundari refers to a car that’s won by a middle-class family in a raffle draw. This brings great happiness and a beacon of hope in their mundane lives, but their celebrations suppress as people attempt to claim that car as their own, ensuing chaos and unexpected events.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Thiruvin Kural

Thiruvin Kural is Tamil- language action thriller with some psychological touch. The film is written and directed by Harish Prabhu. It stars Arulnithi, Bharathiraja, and Aathmika in the lead roles. Thiru is a speech and hearing-impaired youngster, who’s leading a peaceful life with his lovable father and family. An unforeseen accident at a construction site puts Thiru and his father in trouble. Will Thiru manage to save his father and the people around him, despite his disabilities?

OTT platform: Netflix

Yaathisai

This Tamil-language historical action-adventure film, written and directed by Dharani Rasendran, is a periodical fiction with a new cast. The cast includes Shakthi Mithran, Seyon Rajalakshmi, Samar, and Vaidhegi Amarnat in the lead roles with Guru Somasundaram, Chandrakumar, Semmalar Annam, Subathra, and Vijay Seyon portraying supporting roles. The story follows Kothi, a young man from the Einar clan, who wishes to free his clan and give them what is rightfully theirs. He goes on a journey to revolt against Ranadheera Pandiyan, the Pandiyan king who ruled the present Tamilnadu region.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Theera Kaadhal

Starring Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the leading roles, Theera Kaadhal is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Gautham, a family man, leads a normal married life with his wife and daughter. But things go haywire when his ex-lover makes a sudden appearance.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kasethan Kaduvulada

Starring Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yogi Babu, Kasethan Kaduvulada is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by R Kannan. The plot follows Ramu, his friend Balu, and cousin Murali, who plant a heist to steal money from Ramu’s sister-in-law.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan is a Tamil political drama directed by Sy Gowthama Raj and stars Arulnithi and Dushara Vijayan. Two friends, with contrasting characters, living in a village are put against each other. Who will emerge victorious?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kudimahaan

Kudimahaan is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Prakash N and starring Vijay Sivan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Suresh Chakravarth, Sethu Raman and Namo Narayanan. The plot follows the journey of a middle-class man, a non-drinker, whose life is disrupted by alcohol-related challenges. With the support of his friends, he embarks on a delightful and humorous adventure to overcome these issues and return to his ordinary middle-class existence.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

