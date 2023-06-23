Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 13 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi action movie starring Salman Khan alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The plot follows as Mahavir enlists Tyagi’s help to seize control of a neighbourhood, but faces resistance from Bhaijaan, who considers the community his family. The unexpected entry of love into his life paves the way to new bonds and new enemies.

OTT platform: Zee5

Tiku Weds Sheru

One of the most awaited OTT releases today, Tiku Weds Sheru is a Hindi romantic drama starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur. The plot follows two individuals who set foot in Bombay to fulfil their dreams but end up finding love in each other. Sai Kabir directed this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jagged Mind

Jagged Mind is a psychological thriller starring Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay, Maisie Richardson, and others in key roles. The arrival of a new girlfriend in her life also brings strange visions, unexplained blackouts, and lots of mystery to the protagonist’s life. How she overcomes all the weird happenings forms the crux of Jagged Mind.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

World’s Best

Follows Raj Patel, a math expert who is also secretly obsessed with his late father’s dream of becoming a rap musician. He almost loses everything in his attempt to achieve multiple goals in life. Directed by Roshan Sethi, this family musical comedy stars Utkarsha Ambukar, Noah Lamanna, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Theera Kaadhal

Starring Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the leading roles, Theera Kaadhal is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Gautham, a family man, leads a normal married life with his wife and daughter. But things go haywire when his ex-lover makes a sudden appearance.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kasethan Kadavulada

Starring Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yogi Babu, Kasethan Kaduvulada is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by R Kannan. The plot follows Ramu, his friend Balu, and cousin Murali, who plant a heist to steal money from Ramu’s sister-in-law.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Malli Pelli

A movie that has been among social media meme pages for the controversial plot that resembles the real-life situation of the lead pair, Malli Pelli is a drama film directed by MS Raju. The film follows the life of an actor from a respected family and his love that buds during his early 50s. How he faces the judgement from the society around him and marries his co-actor to live in harmony forms the crux. Malli Pelli stars Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan

Kazhuvetti Moorkkan is a Tamil political drama directed by Sy Gowthama Raj and stars Arulnithi and Dushara Vijayan. Two friends, with contrasting characters, living in a village are put against each other. Who will emerge victorious?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Intinti Ramayanam

Intinti Ramayanam is a Telugu family comedy-drama directed by Suresh Naredla. Kalyani Malik composed the music for this movie starring Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Navya Swamy, and others.

OTT platform: Aha

Thrishanku

A small-town couple plan to elope but a twist ensues when the protagonist’s sister plans to do the same with her love interest. Sethu must now bring his sister back home while trying to succeed in eloping with Megha without his family realising it. Thrishanku is a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Arjun Ashokan, Anna Ben, Suresh Krishna, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jackson Bazaar Youth

Directed by Shamal Sulaiman, Jackson Bazaar Youth is a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Indrans, Chinnu Chandni, Jaffer Idukki, and others. The plot follows a local small-time band which gets entangled in a world of crime.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kerala Crime Files

Starring Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead roles, Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam web series directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Ashiq Aimar. Sub-Inspector Manoj holds on to the one piece of hope he has to catch hold of criminals in a murder case. How he traces them with the help of a fake address forms the crux of this series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kafas

Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Sahil Sangha, Kafas is a Hindi drama series featuring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Zarina Wahab, and others in key roles. The plot follows a middle-class family who rejoices in a positive turn in the harsh realities of life pulls them back.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.