Get ready for an exciting week of OTT, featuring a diverse lineup of movies across various genres releasing this week of June. From mystery thrillers to action-packed dramas, heartwarming romances to mind-bending psychological twists, and even a family musical comedy. Stay tuned as these films bring captivating stories, talented casts, and unforgettable experiences right into your living room. Prepare for a cinematic adventure that will keep you entertained throughout the week.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT this week of June.

Agent

Agent is a Telugu mystery thriller movie starring Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Vikramjeet Virk. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy. The story flows as a spy (Ramakrishna) with a mysterious past goes on to expose the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization. Ramakrishna aka Rikki wants to be an agent and the RAW Chief, The Devil aka Mahadev gives him a chance to become one.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 23 June 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi action movie starring Salman Khan alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The plot follows as Mahavir enlists Tyagi’s help to seize control of a neighbourhood, but faces resistance from Bhaijaan, who considers the community his family. The unexpected entry of love into his life paves the way to new bonds and new enemies.

OTT platform: Zee5

The Kerala Story

Shalini Unnikrishnan, a convert to Islam, dreams of becoming a nurse. Manipulated by extremist friends, she joins ISIS, only to find herself imprisoned in Afghanistan. Her harrowing journey sheds light on the dark path of deception and the fight for redemption. The Kerala Story is a Hindi drama directed by Sudipto Sen and is loosely based on true-life incidents. Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and others play the leading roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 23 June 2023

Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur. The plot follows two individuals who set foot in Bombay to fulfil their dreams but end up finding love in each other. Sai Kabir directed this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 23 June 2023

Jagged Mind

Jagged Mind is a psychological thriller starring Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay, Maisie Richardson, and others in key roles. The arrival of a new girlfriend in her life also brings strange visions, unexplained blackouts, and lots of mystery to the protagonist’s life. How she overcomes all the weird happenings forms the crux of Jagged Mind.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 June 2023

World’s Best

Follows Raj Patel, a math expert who is also secretly obsessed with his late father’s dream of becoming a rap musician. He almost loses everything in his attempt to achieve multiple goals in life. Directed by Roshan Sethi, this family musical comedy stars Utkarsha Ambukar, Noah Lamanna, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 June 2023

