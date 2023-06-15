Explore the exhilarating world of Malayalam action thriller movies that will leave you on the edge of your seat. These top-rated films feature gripping plots, intense suspense, and remarkable performances. From stories of redemption and revenge to cases of murder and memory loss, each movie offers a unique and thrilling experience. Get ready to immerse yourself in the adrenaline-pumping top IMDb-rated Malayalam action thriller movies on OTT.

Here is the list of top IMDb-rated Malayalam action thriller movies you must watch on OTT.

Uyare

Starring Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Asif Ali in the lead roles, this Malayalam flick was directed by Manu Ashokan in his directorial debut. Pallavi’s ambition to become a pilot is marred by a possessive lover, Govind. A devastating acid attack leaves her visually impaired, but Vishal, a compassionate businessman, offers her a chance at redemption. As she defies the odds and finds her strength, destiny intertwines their paths on a remarkable flight, rekindling hope in the face of adversity.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Mumbai Police

Starring Prithviraj Sukumar and Jayasurya Rahman in the lead roles, Mumbai Police is a neo-noir thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Antony “Rascal” Moses, Ernakulam ACP, suffers memory loss after solving his friend Aryan’s murder. Attacked by assassins, he fights back. Reassigned to the case, Antony confronts his violent past, discovers a remote-controlled sniper, and confesses to the murder. Arrested, he yearns for the Mumbai Police camaraderie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Kammatipaadam

Kammatipaadam, directed by Rajeev Ravi, stars Dulqur Salman, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others. Krishnan, a Mumbai bodyguard, receives a distressing call from his childhood friend Ganga, leading him on a journey to find him in Kerala. Recalling their troubled past in Kammattippaadam, Krishnan uncovers a web of crime, betrayal, and lost love. With revenge in his mind, Krishnan seeks justice and faces life-altering consequences.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Pulimurugan

Murugan, a skilled hunter known as Pulimurugan, protects his village from man-eating tigers. When faced with threats from corrupt officials and illegal activities, he must confront a vengeful enemy while battling a deadly tiger in a thrilling showdown. Pulimurugan stars Mohanlal in the lead role and was directed by Vysakh.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Abrahaminte Santhathikal stars Mammootty and Anson Paul in the lead roles and was directed by Shaji Padoor. ASP Derick Abraham uncovers a series of religiously motivated murders. After capturing the killer, Brother Simon, he is shocked to find Simon dead, presumed suicide. Derick is later suspended, but his true actions are revealed when he helps his brother escape and seeks justice for their family.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Ee.Ma.Yau

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Ee.Ma.Yau is a Malayalam independent film starring Kainakary Thanakaraj, Chemban Vindo Jose, Vinayakan, and others. In a coastal village, Vavachan’s death sparks a feud between his two wives. As tensions rise, Eeshi takes matters into his own hands, defying the vicar and burying his father in a makeshift grave. In a mystical twist, angels arrive to guide the souls to their destinations.

OTT platform: YouTube

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Action Hero Biju

Directed by Abrid Sine, Action Hero Biju stars Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel, Saiju Kurup, Joju George, and others. SI Biju Poulose tackles a series of diverse cases, including a powerful businessman who uses his dog as a weapon, an unpaid salary dispute, a rescue mission that went wrong, drug peddlers targeting schoolchildren, and a moral dilemma involving a desperate housemaid. Despite challenges, Biju remains a dedicated cop.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Let us know which one of these top IMDb-rated Malayalam action thriller movies on OTT you are watching first.