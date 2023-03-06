Netflix is one of the many leading OTT platforms for all the right reasons. Be it movies or web series, it rarely disappointed us with its content and leaves us thoroughly entertained. The month of March is also scheduled to release several web series on the OTT platform. Some of our favourite web series are releasing a new season, while the others are new and seem promising. So, look forward to these web series releasing on Netflix this March.

Here is a list of the web series releasing on Netflix this March.

You Season 4 Part 2

Joe starts falling back into his old ways, after finding a new obsession in London. As the story proceeds, Joe finds himself stuck in an unfortunate gamble of events. The new season of the thriller series stars Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, and others in plot-defining roles.

Release Date: 9 March 2023

Shadow and Bone- Season 2

Alina discovers that she possesses mythological powers, that are capable of turning into a curse. She now has to fight bigger battles and face countless betrayals, to save her world. Based on a book by Leigh Bardugo, this fantasy drama features Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, and others in leading roles.

Release Date: 16 March 2023

Invisible City- Season 2

Eric is caught in a battle between the human world and a mythological world, while searching for his daughter. However, as he reawakens from the sacred waters, he unveils his true nature. Based on Brazilian folklore, this mind-bending series features Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Córes, and others in significant roles.

Release Date: 22 March 2023

Unlock My Boss

After being murdered by a ruthless killer, Kim Sun-joo’s spirit gets trapped in a smartphone. An unemployed young man, stumbles across the possessed phone and helps Sun-joo’s spirit find his murderer and lead his company. Directed by Lee Chul Ha, this fantasy comedy stars Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Sung-woong, and Seo Eun-soo in plot-defining roles.

Release Date: 6 March 2023

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

The docuseries investigates the mystery behind MH370, a plane with 239 people, that disappeared into thin air. It attempts to understand one of the greatest mysteries of modern times. The show is scheduled to air in three parts.

Release Date: 8 March 2023

Divorce Attorney Shin

Shin Sung-han is a skilled divorce lawyer. Driven by a loss in his personal life, he fights for his clients and wins by any given means. Directed by Lee Jae Hoon, this law drama stars Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-kyun, and others in leading roles.

Release Date: 4 March 2023

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is a problem solver for the rich and famous. He is quick to solve any given problem, however, the problem he cannot handle is his own ex-convict father. Based on the series Ray Donovan, this suspenseful drama features eminent actors like Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others in lead roles.

Release Date: 10 March 2023

The Glory- Season 2

Moon Dong-eun was bullied by a group of friends, during her whole high school life. Traumatised by the events, she decides to take revenge on the ones who caused her misery. The new season will showcase her plans in full action. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this Korean revenge drama stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and others in significant roles.

Release Date: 10 March 2023

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Michel Fourniret was a notorious killer in France from 1987 to 2003. It is uncertain if his wife was an active associate or simply a pawn, however, she remains imprisoned. The crime docuseries features Francis Nachbar, Richard Delgenes, Jean Espitalier, and others who were a part of the investigation process.

Release Date: 2 March 2023

Copycat Killer

An inhuman serial killer creates chaos in a city and gains control over the media. Nevertheless, a persistent attorney is set to gamble, against the dangerous man. This Chinese drama features Wu Kang-ren, Alice Ko, Ruby Lin, Fandy Fan, and others in notable roles.

Release Date: 31 March 2023

The Night Agent

Peter Sutherland is a bottom-level FBI agent, who works in the basement of the White House. His job requires him to attend to a phone that never rings. However, one day that changes with a mysterious call, putting everything around him in danger. Directed by Seth Gordon, this crime drama stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

Release Date: 23 March 2023

Let us know which one of these new web series releasing on Netflix in March you are eagerly waiting for. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more OTT recommendations.