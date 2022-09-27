Keeping in mind the demand and to provide a comfortable journey to the tourists during Puja Holidays, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam from 1 October 2022 to 9 October 2022 as detailed below.
1. The train No. 08509 Visakhapatnam- Araku special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 08:30 am daily with effect from 1 October 2022 to 9 October 2022 which will reach Araku at 11:30 am
2. In the return direction, train No. 08526 Araku-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Araku at 2 pm daily with effect from 1 October 2022 to 9 October 2022 which will reach Visakhapatnam at 6 pm.
Composition: This pair of trains will have Five Sleeper Class coaches, Seven Second Class coaches and Two Second Class cum Luggage coaches in its composition.
Stoppages: This pair of trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku stations.
