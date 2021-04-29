Last updated 15 seconds ago

The Indian Railways had launched special trains, between Visakhapatnam, Palasa, Gunupur, Rayagada and Yeshwantpur, to meet the rising demand from passengers. These trains have helped commute within the state. But due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, these special trains passing through Visakhapatnam railway station have had to be cancelled.

Since the past few days, Andhra Pradesh has been registering an alarming increase in the number of Covid positive cases. Due to this, the state has been forced to take few measures to reduce the spread. On this account, the Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled the following special trains passing through the Visakhapatnam railway station.

Train No. 08531 that goes from Palasa to Visakhapatnam will be cancelled, with effect from 1 May 2021.

Originally, the Palasa – Visakhapatnam Covid Special train left Palasa at 5:25 AM and reached Visakhapatnam station at 10 AM.

Train No. 08522 and Train No. 08521, which goes from Visakhapatnam to Gunupur and Gunupur to Visakhapatnam respectively, will be cancelled with effect from 30 April 2021. Originally, the 08522 Visakhapatnam – Gunupur Covid special train left Visakhapatnam at 5:35 AM and reached Gunupur at 12:10 PM. The 08521 Gunupur – Visakhapatnam special train usually leaves Gunupur at 1:55 PM and reached Visakhapatnam station at 8:45 PM.

Train No. 08508 and Train No. 08507, which goes from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada and Rayagada to Visakhapatnam respectively, will be cancelled with effect from 1 May 2021. The 08508 Visakhapatnam Rayagada Covid special train usually leaves Visakhapatnam at 4:50 PM and reached Rayagada at 12:00 AM.

Originally, the Rayagada Visakhapatnam Covid special train left Rayagada at 5:15 AM and reached Visakhapatnam at 9:25 AM.

Train No. 06572, which goes from Howrah Junction to Yeswantpur railway station, will be cancelled from 5 May 2021. Originally, the 06572 Howrah Yeswantpur Covid special train left Howrah at 2:55 PM and reached Yeshwantpur 11:55 PM.

Passengers travelling by these cancelled special trains, whether from Visakhapatnam or some other railway station, are requested to change their plans accordingly. And while travelling, kindly wear a mask and maintain physical distancing with your co-passengers.