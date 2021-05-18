With the lockdowns being extended in various states, the Railways have no option but to follow suit. Due to poor patronization on the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul – Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur – Raipur route, East Coast Railway (ECoR), handling the Visakhapatnam route, has decided to keep the following special trains cancelled.

Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Special Express (Train No. 08516/08515)

Train No. 08516 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul special express will stay cancelled from 22 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Visakhapatnam at 06:45 AM and reached Kirandul at 08:45 PM.

Train No. 08515 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam special express will also remain cancelled from 23 May 2021 till 01 June 2021. The train used to leave Kirandul at 06:00 AM and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 08:20 AM.

Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur Special Express (train No. 08445/08446)

Train No. 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special express will be cancelled from 23 May 2021 to 31 May 2021. The train originally left Bhubaneswar at 07:35 AM and reached Jagdalpur at 11:55 PM.

Train No. 08446 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special express will be cancelled from 24 May 2021 till 01 June 2021. The train originally left Jagdalpur at 04:30 PM and reached Bhubaneswar at 08:20 PM.

Visakhapatnam – Raipur Special Express (Train No. 08528/08527)

Train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam – Raipur special express will be cancelled from 24 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Visakhapatnam at 04:25 AM and reached Raipur at 08:00 PM.

Train No. 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam special express trains will be cancelled from 24 May 2021 till 01 June 2021. The train originally left Raipur at 05:30 AM and reached Visakhapatnam at 06:40 PM.

Sambalpur – Rayagada Special Express (Train No. 08301/08302)

Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada special will be short-terminated at Titlagarh on the dates 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 May 2021.

The train originally left Sambalpur at 06:05 AM and reached Rayagada at 09:10 AM.

Train No. 08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special trains will start from Titlagarh instead of Rayagada on the dates 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 May 2021. The train originally left Rayagada at 03:55 AM and reaches Sambalpur at 07:35 PM.

People travelling along the Visakhapatnam route have been requested by the Railways to note these special trains being cancelled and act accordingly.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. All the passengers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.